Time to get your Cardio, on!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Cardio time with Asun Peterson from Upscale fitness. He has some exercise specifically for you today. Cardio is very important when getting into shape. “You want to be able to maintain a good heart rate for everyday activities” says Peterson. Here are some exercises that will help with your cardio.

Ex 1: Mountain Climbers – make sure you pull your knees to your chest. Mountain climb for 30 seconds and then a 15 second rest.

Ex 2: Side to Side Floor Touches - make sure on the floor touches to squat. Your shoulders should be above your knees and your bottom should be lowered. Repeat exercise for 30 seconds and then take a 15 second break.

Ex 3: Plank Jacks – this is a great exercise to get thew heart pumping. Your jumping jack is done from the ground with hands shoulder width apart in a Plank position

