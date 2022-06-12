Time to start planning holiday menus

Recipe ideas for a merry, delicious season ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Now is the perfect time to start planning those holiday menus!

On Monday we were joined by Registered Dietitian Emily Kyle, who shared recipe ideas and inspiration to make your holiday merry and delicious.

To kick it off we talked holiday appetizers and brunch ideas, sure to be crowd pleasers!

Looking for fun and creative, Emily says one of her favorites is Everything Toasted Pierogies by Mrs. T's Pierogies. Kyle says "Classic Cheddar adds big bold flavors to holiday favorite recipes."

Pasta pockets stuffed with creamy mashed potatoes and cheese. mrstspierogies.com (can be boiled, sauteed, fried, grilled prepped a variety of ways, they also come in 12 varieties).

Cheese boards are also a great option for parties, and family get togethers. Cabot creamery has some amazing cheeses to add to any board. cabotcreamery.com (gluten and lactose free)

To make brunch more memorable: Emily says take you menu to the next level with Smithfield products. smithfield.com (for products and recipes)

Pecan Praline, Sliced Ham - one for their holiday favorites.

