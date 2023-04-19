Time to Tone Those Arms

3 great exercises to get your arms in shape

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today in our fitness segment we are going to focus on arms. Here with some exercises to get your arms in shape is Asun Peterson from Upscale-fitness. Often times when you one gets older their skin starts to sag in the tricep area. “In-fact triceps are 70% of your arms so you want to make sure you work on that area” says Peterson.

Here are some go to exercise for your arms:

Exercise 1: Triceps Kickback – these are popular all you do is grab a comfortable size dumbbell and bend over at the waist. Arms in a 90 degree position. Your hand essentially are at your pockets. Now extend hands towards your backside. Repeat this motion for time or 10-15 repetitions. This exercise will firm up your triceps.

Exercise 2: Bicep 21s – this is a bicep curl broken up into specific segments. Segment 1, hold the dumbbell down by your side and lift them halfway 7 times not to exceed past your waist. Segment 2, bring the dumbbells all the way up to your chest and do 7 repetitions, not to exceed the waist on the down stroke. Segment 3, hold dumbbell by your side and do a full range bicep curl for 7 repetitions.

Exercise 3: Skull Crushers - Lay down on your back grab your weights and extend them above your head now let them drop side to side by your ears as you do 10-15 repetitions.