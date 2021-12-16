Tips and tricks to leash train your dog

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you have trouble walking your dog because he pulls on the leash, Diverse K9 Training has some tips. The first thing you need to do is change their mindset so they don't pull. Michelle Wilcox says do not use a retractable leash. They're very confusing for dogs. Use a standard leash. You have to make yourself more rewarding than anything else on the walk. When your dog looks up at you, give him a reward. diversek9training.com