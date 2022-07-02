Tips for a successful marriage

Jennifer Hurvitz shares ways to stay connected with your partner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SECRETS TO A SUCCESSFUL RELATIONSHIP

· SHARE: You must express your thoughts & feelings WHEN you’re feeling them- don’t keep them bottled up. This can lead to resentment. NO STONEWALLING (shutting convo down) OR SILENT TREATMENT allowed.

· SPEAK from your heart: Use your WORDS. Give compliments by not only pointing out the physical (you look beautiful) but the non-physical things your partner brings to your relationship:

(a) You appreciate the things they DO.

(b) You love their kind heart.

(c) You love how they show up for your family.

· SAY SORRY: Know how to apologize when you’re wrong and understand that it’s not an apology if it’s followed with a “but” behind it: “I’m sorry, but…is not acceptable.”

· SHOW RESPECT: Plain and simple- you treat each other with kindness, admiration and understanding.