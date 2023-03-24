Tips for better sleep

Lifestyle Contributor, Megan Thomas Head shares three top tips to get a better night's sleep

This morning on Charlotte Today, we were talking sleep, and while we all love the added daylight in the evening, it's not always the best for people who go to bed early.

That's where Lifestyle Contributor, Megan Thomas Head comes in - she shared three top things you can do, to help you get better sleep.

Up first: the Google Nest Thermostat. Experts recommend you set your thermostat at 65 degrees.

Try the Google Nest Learning Thermostat. It has the nostalgia of an old-school thermostat with modern, smart design. It learns the temperatures you like, and you can control it from anywhere using the Google Home app.

Up next: improve the air quality in your room with an air purifier. The Honeywell InSight HPA5300 air purifier does a great job at reducing allergens and particles like dust, pollen, pet dander, and smoke.

And third Megan recommends, Coop Home Goods: a leading digitally native designer and marketer of the first fully adjustable pillow and ingeniously designed bedding that meets the unique needs of every type of sleeper. For more information, visit www.coophomegoods.com.

