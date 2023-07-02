Tips for new dog owners

D from Collar Club shares her tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Collar Club is seeing a rise in members that have puppies. This is great! And some of the things that D talks about with members when she does meet and greets.

Exercise Puppies should get about 30 minutes to 1 hour of exercise per day, divided into shorter play sessions. walks, runs, fetch, start slowly and gradually increase time and intensity



Choosing a veterinarian Look for a veterinarian who has experience working with puppies and who you feel comfortable communicating with. Ask for recommendations from friends and family or research local veterinarians Looking at bios and website Relatability AAHA accredited hospital Fear free hospital Focus on making vet experience positive Pick up the phone and call The receptionist is an indicator GO AND VISIT IN PERSON

Diet Puppies should be fed a balanced diet - either dry kibble or wet canned food. The amount of food a puppy needs will depend on their age, breed, and activity level, but 2-3 small meals a day



