Tips for new dog owners

D from Collar Club shares her tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Collar Club is seeing a rise in members that have puppies. This is great! And some of the things that D talks about with members when she does meet and greets.

  • Exercise

    • Puppies should get about 30 minutes to 1 hour of exercise per day, divided into shorter play sessions.

    • walks, runs, fetch,

      • start slowly and gradually increase time and intensity

  • Choosing a veterinarian

    •  Look for a veterinarian who has experience working with puppies and who you feel comfortable communicating with. 

      • Ask for recommendations from friends and family or research local veterinarians 

      • Looking at bios and website 

      • Relatability 

      • AAHA accredited hospital 

      • Fear free hospital 

        • Focus on making vet experience positive

      • Pick up the phone and call 

        • The receptionist is an indicator 

      • GO AND VISIT IN PERSON

  • Diet

    • Puppies should be fed a balanced diet - either dry kibble or wet canned food. 

    • The amount of food a puppy needs will depend on their age, breed, and activity level, but 2-3 small meals a day

 

