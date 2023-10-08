Tips for sending your young kids back to school

Chef Elizabeth is a kindergarten teacher and home chef

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Energy bites:

-3 cups old fashioned oats

-1/2 cup all natural peanut butter or almond butter

-1/2 cup raw honey

-1/2 cup dried fruit (raisins, cherries, cranberries…)

-1 tablespoon chia seeds or ground flax seeds.

Stir until everything is combined. Roll into even sized balls and keep refrigerated in an airtight container.

Tips for sending little ones back to school:

-teach little hands to open packages (if they can’t yet pre-open for them/break the seals)

-make sure to send disposable silverware (we see kids throw away real silverware all the time) Include napkins in their lunch boxes

-Bag all the fruit for the week and all the veggies for the week (time saver when packing each night or morning)

-allow your kids to pack their own lunch 1 fruit, 1 veggie, 1 crunchy, 1 sandwich, 1 treat (energy bite)

-preparing lunches this way will help your kids be successful in the cafe and allow them to eat their food in the short time they have for lunch. You don’t want your kids raising their hand for 5 minutes waiting on the cafeteria monitor to come and help them.

@La_Cozy_Casita

