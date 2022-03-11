Tips for Seniors & voting

Tips for seniors to vote this election cycle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early voting has already started and many people are taking the opportunity to vote early. It's important that everyone votes but is it especially important

for older people to exercise their civic duty. Here with answer to frequently asked questions by seniors is, The Aging Expert, Anthony Cirillo.

Why is it especially important for older people to vote?



You want to make sure issues that concern seniors are being addressed and not swept under the proverbial rug. There are also issues with Social Security, and Medicare that affect seniors directly. Voting also helps protect older Americans from being abused and take advantage of. There are many more issues like age discrimination, and long-term care that most older American are worried about.

What do people need to know when it comes to voting in NC?



The Federal courts repealed the voter ID requirement and Same-day registration during one-stop early voting is available. Still the Absentee Vote is the best and highly recommended way to vote for seniors. If you are a blind or visually impaired voter, you may request, mark, and return an accessible absentee ballot online through the N.C. Absentee Ballot Portal. A Multi-partisan Assistance Team, or “MAT,” is a group appointed by a county board of elections to assist with mail-in absentee voting and other services to voters living at facilities such as hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes.

If you can get to the polls, early voting is the best way to avoid the lines and commotion. It ends November 5th.



What if a person has a disability but can still make it to the polls?



It’s best to contact the county Board of Elections and ask about accessibility of your polling place. You have the right to request another permanent polling place in advance of the election if yours is inaccessible. People with disabilities have a protected right to vote. A poll worker is not allowed to offer assistance – you have to ask for it. You can ask for assistance from any person with some exceptions. You can also remain in a car and vote. A poll worker will bring the ballot to you. You still sill have to wait your turn.

For more information visit TheAgingExperience.com