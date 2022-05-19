Tips for taking your dog on the road this summer

Diverse K9 Training shares what you need to know to keep your pup safe and happy

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Michelle Willox from Diverse K9 Training and her pup Thistle visited Charlotte Today on Thursday to give tips and trick for taking your pup on a fun summer road trip.

The first thing you need to do is make sure you pack everything you need. A good thing to have handy also is the number of a vet in the town you are visiting in case of emergency.

Next thing to do is make sure you look up the rules and restrictions of the dog friendly places you are visiting. Just because they are dog friendly does not mean there won't be any rules.

Also make sure you have weather safety items with you especially during the hot months. Boots, cooling pads, and other items to protect them form the heat.

Lastly, try not to use the rest stop dog parks. They are not maintained regularly and you don't know if the dogs at these parks have all of their vaccines.

For more from Diverse K9 Training, go online to DiverseK9Training.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.