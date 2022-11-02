x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Charlotte Today

Tips for those who struggle with self care

Dipal Shah shares ways to show love to yourself this Valentine's Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mental and emotional health tends to falter in February for many singles. Valentine's Day Depression is a real phenomenon, affecting thousands with scientific research to back it up. Dipal Shah, has put together a comprehensive list of self-love tips and care for singles struggling this Valentine's Season. Dipal is a Mindset and Wellness Expert.

  1. Do things that make you genuinely and truly happy
  2. Take the pressure off yourself to be in a romantic partnership or being busy all of the time for social media
  3. Acknowledge your emotions and what your specific triggers are
  4. Reprogramming your mind for positive self-talk

www.ananda4life.com

In Other News

EMS training with Manduu