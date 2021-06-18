Tips on buying a new cell phone

Jenny Martin from Southern Savers has money saving advice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Buying a phone is a big investment. But most of us don’t do the research we should to save money and get the best value. Cell phone purchases can be impulsive. Many tend to grab what everyone else has. Jenny Martin from SouthernSavers.com has some tips to save you money.

First determine your usage. What are you using your phone for? Do you need to take good pictures? Are you watching videos? You may not need all the fancy features. The only real choice you need to make is what amount of storage you get.

Don’t be tempted to get the latest, greatest model. If you wait until the new model is released, you can get a great deal on an older model.

Don’t go trendy.. look at brands that you might not have thought of. And when it comes time to purchase, remember you don’t have to go to your phone provider. Stores like Target and Best Buy can be great places to pick up a phone at a good price.