Tips to help you save on groceries.

Jenny Martin has several tips to help you save at the grocery store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grocery Prices have sky rocketed through the roof and families find themselves trying to cut back to make ends meet. Jenny Martin, from Southern Savers has some great tips on how to stretch your dollar.

Tip 1: Always try to Buy in Bulk

Whether you grab the value or family size pack, or go larger and get a case of meat, anytime you grab the larger size you’ll get a lower price per pound.

Tip 2: Look for Wholesale Deals

Head to local butchers, the US Foods chef store, or warehouse clubs and buy meat by the case. You’ll find prices are $1 a pound cheaper or more on most types of meat. If you don't have these options, never miss meat markdown deals in your grocery store. Ask your grocery store what day they tend to mark down meat and try to shop those days.

Tip 3: Use Cheaper Cuts of Meat

While we would all love a great ribeye steak, you can still have a delicious dinner with a much cheaper cut. Find cheaper steaks or roasts like top round or bottom round and then let google help you find the best recipe. Typically for cheaper cuts you want to add a great marinade to help make them tender and cook them low and slow.

Tip 4: Know Your Cheapest Options

If you don’t really care what's for dinner, make your plans with cheaper options. Chicken legs and thighs are significantly cheaper than beef. Other affordable options: canned tuna, beans, and frozen fish. Don’t forget that eggs are one of the cheapest options!

Tip 5: For Produce Only Grab What’s In Season

Having fresh fruits and vegetables is important, but you need to truly stick with what is on sale or in season. It may not be exactly what you are craving but remember that when you focus on the cheaper items that means you can get more for the same price as other items.

Tip 6: Join a Produce Co-Op

Look for a local produce co-op or large farmers market. Buying produce in bulk directly from the farm is a massive savings over the price in the grocery store. Also your produce will last weeks longer by cutting out the middleman. We can get an entire laundry basket full of produce for only $30 through our co-op!

Tip 7: Get a Vacuum Sealer

Grabbing bulk meat and produce means you need to be able to freeze it. Make sure you have a vacuum sealer to store your bulk deals correctly! General zipper freezer bags are only good for storing up to 6 weeks in the freezer. To keep other items longer you need to be using a vacuum sealer.