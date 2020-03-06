What to know about Covid19 Phase 2

The doctors say most of the things we were doing in Phase 1 are still a priority in Phase 2. It’s not a time to let your guard down. Here are their top tips:
- Socially distancing is still a priority. When you go out, take precautions and ask businesses what they are doing to protect customers & employees.
- Continue to wear a mask and ask others to do the same. Masks help minimize risk and spread of infection.
- Continue to wash hands & wipe down surfaces. It’s not the primary way the virus is transmitted, according to doctors, but it is still a concern.
- It’s still important to stay home, especially if you don’t feel well.