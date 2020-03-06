x
Skip Navigation

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

charlotte-today

What to know about Covid19 Phase 2

The Urban Housecall Doctors share tips to continue to be healthy as things open back up

The doctors say most of the things we were doing in Phase 1 are still a priority in Phase 2. It’s not a time to let your guard down. Here are their top tips:

  1. Socially distancing is still a priority. When you go out, take precautions and ask businesses what they are doing to protect customers & employees.
  2. Continue to wear a mask and ask others to do the same. Masks help minimize risk and spread of infection.
  3. Continue to wash hands & wipe down surfaces. It’s not the primary way the virus is transmitted, according to doctors, but it is still a concern.
  4. It’s still important to stay home, especially if you don’t feel well.

www.UrbanHousecall.com