Tips to stay safe in the pool, sponsored by Anthony & Sylvan Pools

This morning we're talking pool safety - specifically when there are severe storms or hurricanes headed our way. First thing you want to do is make sure there is nothing inside your pool, and that nearby furniture and toys are put away or tied down to protect your pool's foundation. Next, turn off the electricity to your pool. That can generally be done by turning off the circuit breaker. Once the storm has passed - make sure there are no powerlines down near the pool. Then carefully clean out the debris.

You'll also want to shock the pool to clear out any algae or bacteria. Lastly don't forget it's always a good idea to call a certified pool technician if you notice any damage to your pool or its equipment.

