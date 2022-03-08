All things tequila!

Tipsy Taco visited Charlotte Today with tequila fun facts and a delicious drink

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's one of the top liquors of choice for consumers and summertime drinks - we're talking about Tequila! But did you know that tequila dates back to the 16th century?

Tipsy Taco has more than 100 brands of tequila to make your favorite margaritas, Palomas, and other tequila-based cocktails. Plus, Tipsy Taco has its very own house-infused pineapple tequila. A few fan-favorite tequila cocktails include the Blackberry Smash made with tequila, blackberry puree, lemon, agave, red grapefruit, and sage leaves, and the Tipsy ‘Rita made with tequila, lime juice, agave, salt rim, and a splash of orange juice.

Tipsy Taco also just started music bingo every Thursday night. There will be four rounds of bingo with a mix of genres and four winners each round plus two mid-round challenges for a total of six prizes each night!

For more information go online to TipsyTaco.net.

