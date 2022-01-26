To fix or not when selling your home

Some fixes you should avoid when selling your home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re thinking about putting your house up for sale in this market, you probably know that doing a few repairs will help you boost your home’s sale price. You’ll probably start to see all of the little things that are wrong with your property and, naturally, start fixing everything. But there are some fixes that you should avoid and there are some you should do. Here with more is Chrystal Rowe with EXP Realty.

Avoid these things:

⁃ Repainting in trendy colors. It’s so hard to steer away from those fun wall colors that are everywhere right now. But if you’re planning to sell soon, keep your paint colors neutral and fresh to appeal to the most buyers.

⁃ Partial fixes. Whatever you do to get your home ready for the market, make sure that you do it all the way. Half-done renovations are big red flags to buyers, so before you start fixing anything, make sure you can finish it.

Do these quick and easy fixes

⁃ Remove the clutter. Go through your home and remove as many items as possible - you want your home to feel spacious and roomy.

⁃ Make sure you home has curb appeal - fresh colorful plants and new mulch can go a long way to the first impressions by buyers.

⁃ Fresh paint - will always be on the top of the list of things sellers should look to do in their home to make the best impressions with buyers.