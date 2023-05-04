Today's Fifth Third Bank Business Spotlight

Two local business owners awarded funding by 5/3 Bank, thriving in Charlotte's Historic West End

In today's business spotlight sponsored by Fifth Third Bank - we were joined by Deona Frierson and Jorieka Downey.

The two women, own two very different businesses, but both were recently awarded $5300 by 5/3rd bank as part of their Black Futures Capital Readiness program.

Deona owns, The Excellent Marriage Relationship Counseling (offering marital, pre-marital, and other counseling) and has been in business for over a decade. She tells us, this funding definitely helps "this allows me to take care of operational costs, and take part in a wellness retreat...and helps me take care of myself." Frierson goes on to say "It also helps me focus on the shift created by the Pandemic, and allows me to focus on the community as a whole."

For Jorieka Downey, the Owner of Grits CLT Catering - her catering, food truck, and private chef business has grown over the past five years..initially starting with catering and lunch delivery in 2019. The money she was awarded by 5/3rd means a great deal, she says it was a "no brainer" when it came to choosing where to set up shop "the history west end, that is my neighborhood, that's where I've lived for 15 years, I'm going to solicit business from businesses in my neighborhood that I already patronize."

As for advice when it comes to starting your own business Frierson says "always remember to take care of yourself!" Both women tell us they can't thank 5/3rd enough for all they've been able to do with the money they were awarded. Downey adding the application process wasn't difficult at all, and she encourages other business owners to apply - they may just be the next ones awarded $5300.

To learn more about how Fifth Third Bank can help your business - go to 53.com/businessbanking

