Today's Legal Matter Sponsored by Shane Smith Law

When it comes to injuries following a car accident everyone is different, one person could walk away feeling fine, while another could be dealing with lasting impacts for weeks and/or months down the road.

On Tuesday we sat down with Attorney, Shane Smith to discuss how long he sees recovery take most people - when their injuries are minor.

Smith tells us typically if a person is dealing with a back or neck strain - recovery takes most people anywhere from 8-12 weeks to feel better.

That recovery time grows quite a bit, when people are in pain and that pain is radiating down their back or into their shoulders. Some people following an accident, depending on how severe it was may need an MRI to determine if they've suffered a herniated disc. For some the pain they are experiencing radiates in to their hips and knees.

This is why Smith says, it's always important to get checked out medically after an accident, even if you feel fine immediately following the crash...you never know down the road if you might run into problems.

Once a person has recovered from their injuries, that's when Smith and his firm can reach out the insurance companies - to make sure you are compensated for any expenses.

