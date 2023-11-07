Today's Legal Matter -sponsored by Shane Smith Law

Hurt in a car accident Call Shane!

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

You've got legal questions, Shane Smith Law has the answers.

Today Shane Smith answered the question: “What should I do if my car accident resulted in personal injury... should I go to the ER, or Urgent Care”

Smith says, the answer is yes , but it depends on how badly you are hurt. Sometimes it may require an ambulance, but that can be pricey and expensive. Other times it may require going to the ER or Urgent Care or seeing your primary physician later.

If the injuries involve a concussion, or you need Xrays then go immediately to the ER. Some of the most common injuries that occur, are back and neck issues. They typically can be handled by going to the Urgent Care, or ER on the same day.

There may be some follow up care needed: like going to see a chiropractor or seeing an orthopedist, or you may have to see a specialist. It is extremely important to seek treatment immediately. “Make sure the injury is documented says Smith, “Be diligent about seeking help and getting an attorney like the ones at Shane Smith Law, to help you in the process."

Shane Smith Law will help establish the record of what happened, who’s at fault, where should you go for medical attention and many other details that can easily be overlooked. Let their trained professionals help you navigate the terrain of car accidents and injury. IN PAIN? CALL SHANE! For more visit ShaneSmithLaw.com

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.