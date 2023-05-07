Today's Legal Matter, sponsored by Shane Smith Law

Shane Smith discusses what could happen if you are hit by a drunk driver

You've got legal questions: Shane Smith Law has the answers. Today Shane Smith answered the question “If I've been hit by a drunk driver in an accident, will the driver be arrested?”

Smith says if the officer believes the driver is above the legal limit, they will likely be given a breathalyzer test and arrested. But Smith also adds if you believe someone was under the influence, but they aren't arrested and you see any evidence that could help your case, take pictures and videos at the scene.

