Today's legal matter with Shane Smith Law

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.
If you're injured in a car wreck, is it ok to give a recorded statement? Shane Smith, with Shane Smith Law, says the short answer is no. Smith says he would never recommend giving a recorded statement to the insurance company. Smith says the insurance company can use that to get evidence and twist your words or minimize your injuries from the accident. Smith says you should first seek legal counsel before doing anything else. shanesmithlaw.com
