Today's mid day pick me up, brought to you by Pure Intentions Coffee

Pure Intentions 'Fairways of Hope' golf tournament raised over $42K

Pure Intentions Coffee is locally roasted here in Charlotte and they are serving up great mugs and great coffee. It's the perfect midday pick me up!

A big shout out this Wednesday morning to: Pure Intentions "Fairways of Hope" the inaugural golf tournament raised over $42,000 for the Isabella Santos Foundation. The sold out event brought together 144 golfers and more than 40 sponsors. The funds will go to support ISF's research efforts for rare pediatric cancer.

