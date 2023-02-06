Todays' music spotlight features gospel singer Melvin Crispell lll

In 2019, Melvin won season 9 of BET's "Sunday Best" competition, overcoming the challenges of losing both of his parents within a two-year time span. In 2020, he released his debut album, "I've Got a Testimony." The album includes the #1 Gospel single , "Wonderful Is Your Name," which is a personal rendition of the classic song written by his late father, Melvin Crispell Jr. Melvin's rendition earned him GRAMMY® and Dove Award nominations.

He recently released the first two singles, "Alright" and "God Is," from his upcoming album, "No Failure." The album revolves around the theme that there is no failure in God, and it encourages listeners to maintain faith even during difficult times. The album is scheduled to be released on June 16th during Black Music Month and is now available for pre-order. On June 17th, Melvin will be holding an album release concert in his hometown of Charlotte. The concert will feature a full live performance of his newly released album, "No Failure." "No Failure" is Melvin's second full-length album, and it was recorded live at Springhill Church in Garland, Texas. This album also marks Melvin's debut as an executive producer.