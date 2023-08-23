Todays Musical Spotlight features Grace Hanna

Grace Hanna is a local singer and songwriter who is just appearing on the music scene. Grace has always loved music. She recently learned the guitar to accompany her voice. She truly is a songwriter who deeply feels and gathers inspiration from her friends family, background and environment. She has already penned a number of songs and has uploaded them to her Instagram page. “I would love to see myself in 5 years doing this not as a hobby but maybe as a career in music” says Hanna. She adds “ I like to write, sing and inspire people with my music.” She is indeed a budding star. Follow her on Instagram @Gracehanna_music.