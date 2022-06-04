Today's stay-cation adventure is go karting with Victory Lane

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All week long is "Mia's week of extreme stay-cation adventures" where you can get a look at some great things to do right here in our area.

Victory Lane Karting is the place to go for go karting in Charlotte! Their racing karts are specially designed for competition, have extremely responsive handling and quick acceleration comparable to an expensive racing vehicle. You can also grab a bite at their restaurant Pit Road Bar & Grill or bowl a few strikes at their bowling alley, Gasoline Alley. Throw a few bullseyes in the Axe Throwing and kill a couple of zombies in their Virtual Reality.