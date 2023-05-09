Today's Tailwagger, sponsored by Pet Paradise + New Day Veterinary Care

Milkshake is available for adoption from Animal Care and Control

Today's Tailwagger is from our friends at Animal Care and Control!

Last week's Tailwagger was Milo! Milo is still available for adoption and would love to find his forever home. This week's Tailwagger is Milkshake! Milkshake is laid back, loves walks on a leash, and is crate trained. If you take him out for a long walk outside, he will be ready for a nap with you.

If you would like to adopt Milkshake you can just head to Animal Care and Control. Head to Billy Graham Parkway to West Boulevard and follow the signs to Animal Care and Control. You can also give them a call at 704-336-7600 to talk about adopting a pet for your family.

