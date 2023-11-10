Today’s upper and lower body workout is engaging

Get fit with Meghan Trainor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today’s workout involves engaging both the upper and lower body. We welcome none other than our good friend motivational fitness coach, Meghan Trainor to walk us through these exercises. All you need are dumbbells and make sure that the weight is something you’re comfortable using.

Here they are:

Exercise 1: Curtsy lunge to lateral raise – focuses on the lower body hamstrings, quads and then the upper body shoulders and bicep area.

Exercise 2: Knee Drives with Triceps Kickback – This exercise involves a little cardio as well with the knee drives. The knee drives coupled with the triceps kickbacks will not only tone those e legs but get those arms in tremendous shape.

Exercise 3: Skate with Single arm row - The best thing about this cardio inspired exercise is that when you skate from right to left you then switch the dumbbell to the opposite hand and do a row with it.

Exercise 4: Swing to Bow & Arrow – This exercise makes one feel like an archer pulling the strings of a cross bow. You swing the dumbbells with both arms in front of your body shoulder height and then with the right hand pull back the dumbbell to the right shoulder leaving the left arm extended out in front of you.

“These exercises are cardio in nature and they are upper body specific” says Trainor. For more great workouts follow Meghan @BodyByTrainor on Instagram.

