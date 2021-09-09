Tone up your body with CoolTone

CoolTone is a noninvasive body contouring treatment at Providence Plastic Surgery

CoolTone is a noninvasive body contouring treatment that uses Magnetic Muscle Stimulation to strengthen, tone, and firm the muscles of the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs. It’s like doing 30,000 crunches in 30 minutes.

CoolTone works by delivering strong pulses to muscle tissues, inducing involuntary muscle contractions. It’s like exercise, but we’re affecting more muscle fibers than with the voluntary contractions that occur while performing an exercise like sit ups or crunches!

CoolTone is best for healthy women and men who are at their ideal weight and have no been able to achieve desired muscle definition through their diet and fitness regimen.