Mia's Tonic Rage Room Adventure

Tonic Rage Room is a great place to let out anger, let out emotions, and get a great workout too!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking to release some anger, de-stress, and have some great laughs, we've got you covered. On Thursday Mia took us inside the Tonic Rage Room.

Her guide Marcus Mynes showing her the ropes, and giving us a mini tour of all the fun you can have at the Tonic Rage Room.

Mynes tells us, "it's a place to come let out all your anger, your emotions, and just let it all out...smash some stuff and not go to jail!"

Everybody gets a safety suit and you need to wear boots or close toed shoes.

At the Tonic Rage Room, you can destroy everything from phones, tv, beer bottles, printers, anything you can think of.

Mynes says, "we see a wide range of people come to the rage room." One of their most memorable groups says Mynes, was a Wounded Warrior Group that came in. Mynes goes on to add, "...we even had a guy propose to his girlfriend here and I caught it on video."

As for benefits of the Rage Room, Mia learned - it's an emotional release and great workout! Mynes telling us, "some therapists even send their clients, and people come out in tears."

There are also fun activities outside the rage room, they have Ax and Knife throwing, and even have instruments. It's a great place for birthday parties, bachelor parties, and company outings.

To learn more go to tonicrageroom.com, they have tons of different packages.

