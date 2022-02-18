Too much Screen Time is Unhealthy!

Tips to lessen Screen Time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're talking about a topic many parents can relate to.

managing screen time and electronics for kids during the pandemic. Here to help us walk through setting up boundaries and addressing the screen time overload, is Parenting Expert and Cognitive Specialist - Beatrice Moise

Too many kids have so much free time and freedom that they are constantly watching a screen. These devices have kids glued to screens from 2-6 hours a day. Kids cant get enough of the cell phones, iPads, televisions and computers.

Here are some tips that can help mitigate screen overload.

Tip 1: Create a Screen free zone

Put down the screen and create a space that is exclusive without any screens or any electronics. When your child finish their time on the screen have them go in that room to enjoy other activities.



Tip 2: Tap into other senses.

There are a number of activities to help you tap into your other senses. For example, cooking , playing board games and enjoying music are great activities to get involved in. An activity like dancing will allows your child to release energy and keep busy from using their devices.

Tip 3: Transitioning off screen time

Plan a transition activity to get your kids off the screen. Just telling your child might not be enough, but if you move into another activity like walking, or riding it will help your child transition from scree time.

Tip 4: Model the right behavior