Top Beauty Trends For 2023

Stanley Owings shares what you need to know in beauty this year

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SKIN IS IN!!! 2023 is all about minimalist makeup! Think Alicia Keys, Jennifer Anniston… you get the idea! Here are Stanley Owings' top trends for 2023.

1 — Effortless, glowing skin. A great option to achieve this look is iMpact color cosmetics BB cream!

2 — Rested eyes. iMpact color cosmetics has a highlighter tube that makes you look instantly more rested!

3 — Natural, Strong brows! Don't go crazy with filling the brows, but just give them a little pick-me-up.

4 — Natural lashes! Big, over-the-top lashes are on their way out, and healthy natural lashes are in! Go for something light that just accentuates with you already have.

5 — Balmy lips! No need to go crazy with color and gloss. Just get your lips looking healthy and shiny.

iMpactcolorcosmetics.com for more information and to order products.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.