Top hair and make-up trends for summer

Julie Yamada from Denise Antonaccci Salon shares her tips and tricks

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summertime is all about low maintenance when it comes to hair and makeup. Julie Yamada from Denise Antonacci Salon joined Charlotte Today to talk about some hair and makeup products and trends.

-SPF is super important in the summer. Super Glow by SuperGoop is a great dewy sunscreen to use in the summer.

Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter is a great foundation that is duel purpose. It doubles as a primer and it works great in the summer.

Ilia sunscreen and skintint is great for the summer because it is very light but still makes your face feel even.

Blush is also a go-to in the summer to add a bit of a sun kissed glowy look.

For hair, balayage looks will be very popular, as well as gold highlights.

You can visit Denise Antonacci Salon to get your hair and makeup done by Julie.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.