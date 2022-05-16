Recycle The Runway 2022, winning dresses

Back by popular demand, "Recycle The Runway" shines the spotlight on the best of the best

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It was a weekend to remember "Recycle The Runway" making it's return to Charlotte, after taking a break due to COVID.

Students from across the area showcasing their talents, when it comes to creating fashion. Amelia Boys sharing her design, she says showcased techniques she learned from her grandmother. For Boys, it was also extra special to showcase her design after starting it in 2020 - only to have the event put on hold.

Vicky Hajinian, says she came up with her design after sketching it out first..taking a few months to complete the final look.

Each year, this unique fashion show give students in Mecklenburg County public or private high schools a chance to turn their creativity into reality. The popular event returning over $100,000 in prize money directly to local schools.

To learn more on how you can take part in next year's competition you can go to wipeoutwaste.com

