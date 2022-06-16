Top vacation homes of the year from VRBO

Travel expert Melanie Fish shares where you should go for your next vacation

If you are looking for amazing locations for your next vacation...VRBO may be able to help. The vacation home company just released its list of top vacation homes of the year. Travel expert Melanie Fish has everything we need to know.

There is now a list of the best of the best vacation homes from VRBO. There is a Telluride mountain lodge that is my the ski resort and has an amazing mountain view.

There is also a Santa Rosa, Florida beach house that has beach access. It also has a private pool and an ocean view.

You can also find a pet friendly cabin in Oklahoma that has a ton of space for big families. It can fit 18 people, has a grill, and plenty of space.

These homes vary from $500 to $3,000 a night. You can find these on the VBRO app or on the VRBO Instagram account.

