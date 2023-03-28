Top wedding trends for 2023

Owner of Elegante Weddings and Events shares what we can expect

No matter the season, hen planning a wedding - there's always quite a buzz! A buzz of activity and excitement. Lisa Jaroscak the Owner of Elegante Weddings and Events joined Charlotte Today talk about the top wedding trends of 2023.

One of the biggest trends this year is 2 dresses for the wedding day. Many brides want a very traditional dress for the ceremony, and then something they can move in more freely for the reception.

Destination weddings are also a big trend! Many couples are looking for a getaway for their big day, some looking internationally or some staying within the country.

Welcome cocktails are growing in popularity as well. This is a nice touch to get your guests started for the night.

Adding a bit of color to the wedding dress is also a big trend, specifically pink.

