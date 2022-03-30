Total Body "Towel Workout"

Grab a towel and get fit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We have a great work out for you today - one that's for all fitness levels.

so grab a couple towels and join us. Motivational fitness coach Meghan Trainor, is here to get our body right. All you need is a hand towel to get started. “These exercise target the entire body and if you need to modify any of these exercise all you need do is place a knee on the floor and continue exercising" says Trainor.

Lets get started!

Exercise 1: Reverse Lunge + Chop

Great for golfers and tennis player because this exercise works, legs, shoulder and your core.



Exercise 2: Lateral Squat + towel pass thru

This exercise concentrate mainly on the inner thigh area. Make sure to concentrate on breathing as you squat and pass the towel through your legs.

Exercise 3: Tricep push up + Bird Dog

Triceps and shoulders need work and this exercise focuses is a good one because it focuses on the upper body. Its important to maintain good knee drive throughout the exercise.



Exercise 4: Plank knee drive + semi circle

This exercise will make you huff and puff but your glutes and abs plus shoulders will thank you later.