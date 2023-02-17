Town Brewing is releasing a new Town Core IPA

They will celebrate the release with a disco groove party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You can get your disco groove on this weekend at Town Brewing as they drop the disco ball and their new IPA called Disco Hop. Brandon Stirewalt and Hannah Letts from Town Brewing joined Charlotte Today with all the details. “Disco Hop” is a 6% IPA brewed with Amarillo, Mosaic, and Mandarina Bavaria hops. It will be available year round! The event is this Saturday February 18th starting at 12pm, with the DJ starting at 6pm.

Town Brewing is closed on Mondays, open Tuesday-Thursday 4pm to 10pm, Friday 2pm to 11pm, Saturday 12pm to 11pm, and Sunday 11am to 9pm.

Their website is currently under construction, but you can still place your orders for beer online at townbrewing.com.

Town Brewing is new to Charlotte, and you can keep up to date with everything they have going on in the taproom on Instagram @townbrewingcompany or Facebook @TownBrewing.

