Town Brewing's Broken Tarted is the winner of Charlotte Magazine's Best Beer of 2023

Broken Tarted is a Raspberry Hibiscus Sour

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Town Brewing is saying thank you to Charlotte for making Broken Tarted Charlotte's best beer of 2023! Brandon Stirewalt from Town Brewing joined Charlotte Today to talk about the beer and their upcoming celebrations.

They will celebrate with all things Broken Tarted and with an end-of-summer market. At the event they will have Broken Tarted (of course), a small batch of Broken Tarted hard seltzer's, and Broken Tarted slushies There will also be Food Pairings including Raspberry BBQ sauce and Broken Tarted Cheesecake. There will also be various vendors attending as well.

The Broken Tarted Celebration & End Of Summer Market is on August 26 at Town Brewing. For more information on Town Brewing and what they have on tap at the brewery, visit their website townbrewing.com or follow them on social media.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.