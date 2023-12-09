Toxic Online Dating Behaviors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are talking with relationship expert , Jennifer Hurvitz “Should You Get Your Money Back if They Don't Accept the
Second Date?” Here is the scenario:
He paid for the first date. When she didn't want a second, he asked for his money back…hold on What???
“ YES IT'S TRUE!” says Hurvitz. She adds “There is much to unpack here, but we all, first we all have personal feelings about who pays on a first date.” “It's a HUGE
conversation with so much polarity, but this "asking for money back" thing is a FAR bigger issue.
Here is the problem:
● Asking for money back is a byproduct of toxic online dating
practices
● Online dating = Zero social accountability
● Dating online makes it much easier for people to behave badly
● This type of incident would NEVER happen In Real Life (IRL)
● It is less likely to happen if a friend or family member fixes you up
● Psychologically disturbing makes you feel like a) you weren't worth
the money and b) they had expectations
● Venmo requesting a split POST date (if they don't accept another)
is unethical.
What to do if it happens to YOU?
● You have choices you can Ignore the message; it shows that you found it appalling and
inappropriate. Then block them.
● Pay the Venmo request, which will cut all ties
● Respond, "Who is this? I don't have you in my phone."
The woman in the article said it best: "My time and energy is NOT
refundable." For more information visit on social @DoingRelationshipRight