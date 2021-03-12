Pick up a toy for the Magical Toy Drive at Belk

Find all the hottest holiday toys at Belk

If you're looking for the hottest toys this holiday season, head to Belk. They have traditional favorites like Barbie, Fisher Price stackable rings, hot wheels, an FAO train to go around the tree, and even a dancing Santa to complete your holiday season.

Belk is the sponsor of the Salvation Army's Magical Toy Drive once again this year. Thousand of toys are needed to help brighten the holidays for children in our community. You can drop off new, unwrapped toys at any Charlotte area Belk store, or make a monetary donation at wcnc.com/toys.