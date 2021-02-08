Track Cycling in Rock Hill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Olympics are here and there is so much excitement in the air. But if I said the words "Track Cycling" would you know anything about that Olympic event. Here with more is the operational supervisor Mark Sexton from Rock Hill Velodrome. The facility here in South Carolina offers so much. The Velodrome track is 250 meter oval with a wall that is pitched at 42 degrees. The wall is sizeable and intimidating. Bikers feverishly race around the oval trying to beat their opponents. Sexton says “Velodrome racing is a lot like NASCAR but with bikes with no brakes.” The racer move extremely fast in and out trying to gain better positioning for the win.

The Velodrome offer 1 man , 2 man and up to 9 and 10 men racing events. It is an exciting sport to watch. But the facility in Rock Hill is not only for Olympic training, it is also for the residents. Sexton says “the community can enjoy learning how to race on the velodrome (must be certified) and or come out and enjoy the racing events being held at the velodrome.”The facility also offers some community building projects such as movie night, game night and a fun tricycle ride for smaller kids. The residents both young and old descend on the facility to enjoy getting together and take advantage of good quality fun. The velodrome is not only an Olympic facility but a communal facility as well. For more information visit CityofRockHill.com