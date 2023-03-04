Traditional Easter dish served in Italy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today’s recipe is a traditional dish served in Italy on Easter. It is a great hearty vegetarian option and is just really delicious. We are joined by Melanie and Andy Tritten, from Cannizzaro Famiglia. “This dish doesn’t have to be served piping hot” says Melanie. “As a matter of fact it can be made earlier and served warm or at room temperature” says Andy.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Saute Onions & Garlic in a large frying pan in a dash of Olive Oil. Add all of the Spinach and add salt & pepper to taste. Once the spinach is wilted, transfer to a large cutting board to cool for a few minutes. Once cool, squeeze out as much water from the spinach mixture as possible in paper towels, a tea towel, or just using your hands. Give that a rough chop.

In a large mixing bowl, combine all cheeses and spinach mixture with 1 beaten egg and 1 tsp salt.

In a large pie dish, lay the puff pastry over and fit in to the edges and up to the lip of the dish. Cut off excess pastry dough – you will use the remainder to top the pie. Pour in the spinach and cheese mixture and with the back of a large spoon, create 4 large (egg size :)) divots. Crack an egg in each divot and sprinkle with sea salt. Top the pie with the remainder of the puff pastry just fitting together like a puzzle.

Beat the remaining egg and gently brush the top of the pie using a pastry brush.