Train on rings like the male gymnasts in the Olympics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you have been watching the male gymnasts compete in the Olympics, you have seen them compete on the still rings. While most of of can't do even close to what they are doing, training on rings is a great way to build muscle. Mia Atkins went out to Urban MVMNT where they use the rings as a part of their workout classes. There are quite a few exercises you can to on rings like rows, pull-ups, and more!