Training a reactive or aggressive dog

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you own a more reactive or aggressive dog, it can be tough. You want them to go out and have great experiences but they are a bit more challenging to manage. That's where Diverse K9 Training comes in.
Her first tip is to train your dog to walk on your right side. That keeps you between your dog and anything they may see as a danger.
Another thing is to build their confidence. It all starts with the handler. If you are confident with your dog, your dog will have more confidence. "Get your dog up high and they can't hang their head down low" is a great motto to go by.