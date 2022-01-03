Training a reactive or aggressive dog

Diverse K9 Training shares some ways to manage your dog that may be more reactive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you own a more reactive or aggressive dog, it can be tough. You want them to go out and have great experiences but they are a bit more challenging to manage. That's where Diverse K9 Training comes in.

Her first tip is to train your dog to walk on your right side. That keeps you between your dog and anything they may see as a danger.