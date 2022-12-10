No gym required for this workout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are talking about fitness training without going to a gym. It's called “Training Anywhere” with Asun Peterson from Upscale-Fitness. Most people may have a gym membership but that is not required for today fitness workout. “All you need is your living room couch” says Peterson. Next put on a movie and do these exercises as you work out and leisurely watch television. Here are the exercises:

Exercise 1: Bulgarian Squat with couch

Exercise 2: Pointers on the Floor

Exercise 3: Plank Jacks on couch or floor

Exercise 4: Lateral leg lifts on floor

Exercise 5: Couch dips

Make sure to do both side of the body. You can do these exercises with a time limit in mind (30secs) or 10 – 15 repetitions. It won’t take long to do each exercise 2 to 3 sets. Always consult a doctor before working out and if you are having trouble with these exercises stop immediately and seek help. For more great exercise visit Upscale-fitness.com or follow Asun on social media @DivineKing.

