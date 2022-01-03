Transition your style from winter to spring

K|LA Boutique shares some outfits that can be worn while the weather changes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Transitioning your style between the winter and the spring months can be tough. Some days it's cold, and some days its warm! K|LA Boutique has some great styles that can be warm on warner and colder days!

Look #1) This spring pattern is a play on the transitional men’s pinstripe bottom down. They have it in 2 dress styles. You can add a cream sweater and booties to wear it on the colder pre-spring days of February and March.

Look #2) This floral midi length skirt is a perfect year round skirt. They have it paired with a ribbed sweater top and tall boot for winter. And with either a fitted short sleeve top or a cute crop top paired with a wedge heel for spring.