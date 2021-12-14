New travel adventures from VRBO

If you're looking for new adventures and new places to visit in 2022, you're not alone. Every year, VRBO vacation rental company announces trending destinations for families. Cincinnati, Alaska and Niagara Falls are just some of the popular destinations. There's a huge demand for private whole family homes in these areas. VRBO has beach houses, condos and now chalets! Whether you're on a look, in the woods, or the mountains, it's a great place for families to get away from it all.