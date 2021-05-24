Travel insurance fees you may not be aware of

What to look out for when purchasing travel insurance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New research, commissioned by Battleface Insurance, has revealed the extent to which U.S. travelers are hit with unexpected travel costs as a result of having inadequate travel insurance. Almost half of all Americans (45%) have been hit with unexpected costs after finding out that their travel insurance did not cover them for the items that they thought they were covered for.

According to the research, the most common pay-outs have been for cancellation fees and fees for changing travel dates which saw nearly one in five travelers being charged extra for, and one in 10 had to pay out for lost baggage - meaning that US travelers are being charged more than $50m in fees for items that they thought they were covered by their insurance.

As the busy summer holiday period fast approaches, experts are warning those planning on going on vacation to, not only, ensure that they have travel insurance in place but to ensure that they have the RIGHT travel insurance.

Renowned travel expert and award-winning concierge Sarah Dandashy is urging those who are taking a vacation to thoroughly read the fine print in their travel insurance policy as what may seem like a good deal could turn into a nightmare when you realize that you are not covered for what you think you are covered for.

As travel advisories are ever changing since the start of the pandemic, those heading away on vacation are encouraged to take the simple, easy steps to avoid being caught short and being hit with any costs.

