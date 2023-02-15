Travel Mom spotlights new resort on Cable Beach in Nassau

Goldwynn Resort & Residences now open, is one of many places to explore on Nassau Paradise Island

When it comes to sharing great vacation destinations, we know someone who has all the info, our good friend Emily Kaufman (a.k.a. The Travel Mom). On Wednesday, The Travel Mom was back in a beautiful spot, as she joined us from Cable Beach in Nassau, in The Bahamas.

Her latest adventure showing off the newly opened Goldwynn Resort and Residences. Travel Mom describing the new resort, and island as a whole as super peaceful, a place with something for everybody in The Bahamas. Nassau Paradise Island is known to so many, for beautiful beaches, white sand, turquoise waters, and year round great weather.

Kaufmann tells us, "it's also a destination rich in history, culture, and celebrations and there's truly something for every family member."

When it comes to rooms and atmosphere, the resorts have you covered too: offering something for every budget and for every type of vacation experience. There are spectacular resorts with waterparks and casino gaming action. They also have historical, smaller,intimate boutique hotels. Kaufmann also talked about Atlantis and all that property has to offer. If you're into All-Inclusive deals, they have you covered there as well.

In Nassau it's not all about what sports, Nassau Paradise Island has also become a great culinary destination. Kaufmann invites you to start planning your trip at nassauparadiseisland.com

One of the best things about our friend the Travel Mom, not only does she love to travel, she loves to give trips away too: Check her out on social media. She's giving away a trip to Nassau Paradise Island. You'll find her at The Travel Mom on Facebook and @thetravelmominstagram.

